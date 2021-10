As disheartening as Seattle’s last two results were, going to Sporting Kansas City and beating them 2-1 was the exact opposite. This was a great Sounders team (and coaching) performance. Playing a very good, rested team away, just after losing a heartbreaking midweek match, the Sounders were the better team for most of the game, dominating big chances before parking the bus effectively and holding on to a deserved victory. Had Seattle finished a bit better, this could have been even more of an authoritative win.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO