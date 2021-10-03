Croft, Buron
Buron Croft, age 91, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Dr. Perry Fowler officiating. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Complete Obituary and online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0