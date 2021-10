What happens when you put Josh Allen’s sudden development in his third year as a starter in Russell Wilson’s body?. You get 2021 Kyler Murray. On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals improved to 4-0 by beating the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams by 17 points. You could be forgiven for not paying attention to the Cardinals up to this point, as the talking points surrounding the NFC West have been primarily focused on “Does Sean McVay finally have his quarterback?” and the yearly “What’s wrong with the Seattle Seahawks?”

