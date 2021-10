What a game. Ole Miss and Arkansas football may have just played the game of the year on Saturday afternoon and it came down to a two-point conversion and it was no good. You have to love the gutsy call after KJ Jefferson’s touchdown pass to bring Arkansas within one with no time left but the two-point conversion attempt was just poorly executed. It landed incomplete but it wouldn’t have been good anyway because Arkansas had an ineligible receiver downfield.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO