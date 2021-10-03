CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verdugo's game-tying double prompts great reaction from Ortiz

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Verdugo came through when the Boston Red Sox needed him most Sunday in Game 162 vs. the Washington Nationals. With a Wild Card spot on the line, Verdugo smacked a two-run double to tie the game at five in the seventh inning. Boston had trailed 5-1, but RBI singles...

www.nbcsports.com

