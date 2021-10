Some Major League Baseball players and teams might become overwhelmed with pressure and stress at the tail end of a postseason push. Not J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox. There are four days left in the 2021 MLB regular season, and both American League Wild Card spots still are up for grabs. Following Wednesday’s action, the New York Yankees were situated in the first spot, with the Red Sox one game behind. But both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners were right on the heels of those AL East powerhouses.

