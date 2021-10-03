Robert Kraft, Tom Brady embrace outside of the locker room prior to Patriots-Buccaneers matchup
FOXBOROUGH, Mass -- Tom Brady is back in town. The Buccaneers quarterback has officially touched down at Gillette Stadium in the hours leading up to Tampa Bay facing off against the New England Patriots during "Sunday Night Football." Of course, this is Brady's first matchup against his former team since leaving as a free agent in the spring of 2020, making this head-to-head one of the most highly-anticipated regular-season games in NFL history.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0