CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Robert Kraft, Tom Brady embrace outside of the locker room prior to Patriots-Buccaneers matchup

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass -- Tom Brady is back in town. The Buccaneers quarterback has officially touched down at Gillette Stadium in the hours leading up to Tampa Bay facing off against the New England Patriots during "Sunday Night Football." Of course, this is Brady's first matchup against his former team since leaving as a free agent in the spring of 2020, making this head-to-head one of the most highly-anticipated regular-season games in NFL history.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Robert Kraft Reveals The Plan For Tom Brady Tonight

The New England Patriots will honor Tom Brady on Sunday night, though the AFC East franchise won’t be doing anything crazy. Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed on Sunday afternoon that the franchise will play a special tribute video for Brady prior to this evening’s game. Brady is also expected to...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots Buccaneers#The New England Patriots#Nbc#Peacocktv#Snfonnbc#The Nfl Network#Hall Of Fame
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick, Tom Brady Reportedly Had Postgame Chat In Buccaneers Locker Room

FOXBORO (CBS) — After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely eked out a win over the New England Patriots Sunday night, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and New England head coach Bill Belichick met for a quick hug at midfield. It wasn’t a very warm embrace, though it wasn’t the cold shoulder that Belichick is known to throw out after games — especially losses — either. Brady and Belichick reportedly had a much longer interaction with each other in the Tampa Bay locker room after the dust had settled. Belichick reportedly spent 23 minutes in there. He later walked out with Brady. Belichick was in...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to pull off an upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 5: Harass Bucs QB Tom Brady with pressure up the middle There isn’t a single scheme, front, blitz, or exotic look that a defense can throw at Brady to catch him off guard. He’s seen everything every defensive coordinator could possibly come up with, ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Tom Brady previews return to New England ahead of Buccaneers-Patriots showdown

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady acknowledged Monday that he will feel "different kinds of emotions" when he returns to Gillette Stadium this weekend for the first time since leaving New England, where he said he enjoyed "some of the greatest experiences of my life." Brady's Bucs...
NFL
providencejournal.com

The Patriots don't look ready for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FOXBORO — When the NFL released its 2021 schedule, football fans everywhere took note of Week 4. Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to take on Bill Belichick and the Patriots is perhaps the most highly anticipated regular-season game in New England sports history. Ticket prices for this "grudge match"...
NFL
chatsports.com

Tom Brady And Robert Kraft Embrace Before TB12 Return To New England

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft clearly have no bad blood ... 'cause the Bucs quarterback and Patriots owner just shared a moment in the bowels of Gillette Stadium, hugging it out before the teams battle on Sunday Night Football. TB12 will play his old team for the first time --...
NFL
nbcboston.com

Patriots Superfans Ready for Game Against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

Pat Ditucci of Ashland Service Center, an auto shop in Holliston, Massachusetts, may be one of the Patriots' biggest superfans. He helped his business partner turn an armored truck from a pawn shop in California into a "tricked-out" Patriots vehicle. "Couldn't get any more better than an armored truck," Ditucci...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy