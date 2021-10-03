CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Opens With $90.1 Million At the Box Office

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenom: Let There Be Carnage Opens With $90.1 Million. Heading into this weekend, Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s box office results were estimated to land between $60 million to $70 million during its opening weekend. However, the sequel to Venom far surpassed those expectations. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Let There Be Carnage earned approximately $90.1 million. That’s a record for the pandemic, and surpasses Black Widow‘s $81 million opening.

boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Addams Family 2, & The Many Saints of Newark

This October’s box office has often been circled on the calendar as the start of the next phase in domestic box office recovery. With the month officially beginning this weekend, the time has come for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Addams Family 2, and The Many Saints of Newark to begin making that important impression on moviegoers and the industry at large as 2021 enters its final quarter.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: Get ready for a bloodbath between ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and ‘Shang-Chi’

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 1 – October 3. Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (dir. Destin Daniel Cretton) dominated ticket sales for four weeks in a row, but our readers think it will finally be dethroned this weekend by Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (dir. Andy Serkis). Agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? Hurry — you can still make your box office predictions at Gold Derby before the cutoff time on Thursday at 5 p.m....
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Venom: Let There Be Carnage VFX Supervisor Reveals the Symbiotes’ Inspiration

Venom: Let There Be Carnage VFX Supervisor Reveals the Symbiotes’ Inspiration. Story-wise, Venom: Let There Be Carnage isn’t exactly a “faithful” adaptation of the comics that inspired it. But there’s no denying that the designs of its titular symbiotes largely stay true to their classic Marvel appearances. While speaking with Variety, visual effects supervisor Sheena Duggal explained how she and her team made a point to honor the characters’ visual roots. She also revealed some of her other sources of inspiration on the recently-released sequel.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Gets a New TV Spot and a Synopsis

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Gets a New TV Spot and a Synopsis. Venom: Let There Be Carnage may be ruling the box office this weekend, but the next MCU movie is only a month away. Marvel’s Eternals already had a “final trailer” back in August, however, that doesn’t preclude new TV spots. Case in point, there’s a new video out today with more footage of Richard Madden’s Ikaris using his powers. It also introduces the husband (Haaz Sleiman) of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), as well as their family. And their kids seem to be very impressed by Ikaris.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Crosses $100M At Box Office In 5 Days, Ties ‘Shang-Chi’ For Fastest During Pandemic

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has feasibly crossed $100 million in five days at the pandemic domestic box office, joining Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the fastest title to do so. Both titles are on a theatrical window exceeding 45 days. It should be noted that while Shang-Chi propelled past the century mark off Labor Day Monday, Venom 2 sped to the benchmark sans a holiday. Impressive. Also, Venom: Let There Be Carnage beat 2018’s Venom to $100M, the latter pulling that off in six days after an $80.2M opening. The running U.S. and Canadian take for Venom: Let There Be Carnage stands at $102M. In...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Marvel’s Eternals Gets October Premiere in Italy, New TV Spot

Marvel’s Eternals Gets October Premiere in Italy, New TV Spot. One month from today, Marvel’s Eternals will finally hit theaters. Academy Award winner director Chloé Zhao is expected to bring a different visual style to the MCU. And a few lucky fans across the world will have the chance to watch it early.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Universal Boss: Christopher Nolan Is in a ‘Category of One’ When it Comes to Long Theatrical Windows

When Christopher Nolan broke up with Warner Bros. after a 19-year relationship with the studio, at the top of his list of demands for whatever studio would back his next film was that the movie would get a long, exclusive theatrical release. Universal obliged, signing a deal to finance and distribute Nolan’s film about the development of the atomic bomb. But the way Universal sees it, the deal is but an exception to the new rules of Hollywood. Universal chief Donna Langley spoke publicly about the upcoming Nolan project for the first time on Thursday, at The Information’s Women in Tech, Media...
MOVIES
