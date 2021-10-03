Venom: Let There Be Carnage Opens With $90.1 Million At the Box Office

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, Oct. 7 has an impressive debut from the teen horror film There's Someone Inside Your House, which slashes its way to No. 2. But it's not good enough to topple Jake Gyllenhaal's The Guilty, which sits at No. 1. The only other debut on the list is The Karate Kid (the 2010 do-over, not the original), which premieres at No. 9.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO