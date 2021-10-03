Venom: Let There Be Carnage Opens With $90.1 Million At the Box Office
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Opens With $90.1 Million. Heading into this weekend, Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s box office results were estimated to land between $60 million to $70 million during its opening weekend. However, the sequel to Venom far surpassed those expectations. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Let There Be Carnage earned approximately $90.1 million. That’s a record for the pandemic, and surpasses Black Widow‘s $81 million opening.www.superherohype.com
Comments / 1