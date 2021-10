WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view just earned another match after a fight broke out during the event's kickoff show. The cameras cut to the backstage area just as The New Day were about to arrive, only for AJ Styles and Omos to cut off interviewer Sarah Schreiber. The two heels then immediately got in the New Day's face just as Bobby Lashley appeared and started attacking Big E, obviously still furious over losing his WWE Championship. It was announced minutes later that a six-man tag match would take place during the show, pitting The New Day against Lashley, Styles and Omos. No titles will be on the line during the bout.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO