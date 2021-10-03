UPDATE: 13-year-old boy found safe a week after he went missing

UPDATE: Kimani Allen has been found and is safe at home, according to his father.

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Kimani Allen who has been missing for a week now.

Police say Allen might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen on Sept. 26 at approximately 9:30 P.M. near East Craig Road and Las Vegas Blvd.

Allen was last seen wearing a grey tank top, black shorts.

Allen’s father talked to 8 News Now and hopes viewers can help find his son.

“If you’ve seen him, call me, call me reach out to me, he’s definitely stressed, and we just want him home,” Austin Alleen said. “We love you, we care about you, we are fighting to get you home, we’re doing everything we can to get you home and we just want you to know that we love you and we miss you every single second that you are not home with us.”

Anyone with information regarding Kimani Allen and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.