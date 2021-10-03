Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Henry, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Delaware; Henry; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Madison, southwestern Delaware and northwestern Henry Counties through 645 PM EDT At 611 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Anderson, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Anderson around 625 PM EDT. This includes Interstate 69 between mile markers 215 and 245. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH