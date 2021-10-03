The Green Bay Packers added a pocket to Aaron Jones' jersey so he can play while carrying his father's ashes
(CNN) — Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers received a heartwarming gesture from his team after losing a pendant containing his father's ashes during a game. After the black pendant was found, Red Batty, the team's equipment manager, built a small pocket onto Jones' jersey, perfectly measured to securely hold the pendant, the Green Bay Packers said on Twitter Sunday.www.cnn.com
