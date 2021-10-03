The Green Bay Packers added a pocket to Aaron Jones' jersey so he can play while carrying his father's ashes

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a mix of good and not-so-good injury news on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Based on the team’s latest injury report, edge rusher TJ Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson were full participants in the Steelers Thursday and Friday practices and should be available to suit up against the Packers in Week 4. However, wideout Chase Claypool is still questionable after sitting out their latest training.

