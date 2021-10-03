CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Green Bay Packers added a pocket to Aaron Jones' jersey so he can play while carrying his father's ashes

By Alaa Elassar, CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers received a heartwarming gesture from his team after losing a pendant containing his father's ashes during a game. After the black pendant was found, Red Batty, the team's equipment manager, built a small pocket onto Jones' jersey, perfectly measured to securely hold the pendant, the Green Bay Packers said on Twitter Sunday.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alvin Jones
Person
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

Steelers receive huge injury news on TJ Watt, multiple stars ahead of match vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a mix of good and not-so-good injury news on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Based on the team’s latest injury report, edge rusher TJ Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson were full participants in the Steelers Thursday and Friday practices and should be available to suit up against the Packers in Week 4. However, wideout Chase Claypool is still questionable after sitting out their latest training.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Update on Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was carted off the field with a shoulder injury during the third quarter of a 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Alexander suffered an AC join injury in his shoulder. More tests will come this week to confirm the severity of the injury and establish a potential timeline.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#Jersey#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Twitter#Showtyme 33#Packers#Ktsm#The Detroit Lions#Instagram#Espn
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick Visiting The Packers

Former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton is still trying to carve out a role for himself in the NFL. The defensive end reportedly visited another team today. Charlton checked out the Green Bay Packers, according to the league transaction wire. The Packers are dealing with some injuries up front on defense, so they hosted Charlton and former New York Giants defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Packers RB Aaron Jones gets special jersey alteration to hold dad’s ashes

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will honor his late father, Alvin Jones Sr., in a unique way during Sunday’s week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Packers’ Twitter account released images of Jones’ jersey, which was altered by equipment manager Red Batty to include a pocket that contains a pendent that holds Jones’ father’s ashes.
NFL
ESPN

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers can still run for a TD, keep the Green Bay Packers rolling

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in a regular-season game in 316 days and counting. The Packers witnessed what an aging, ineffective quarterback looks like on Sunday, and it wasn’t their guy. It was the Pittsburgh Steelers' 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. For...
NFL
chatsports.com

Packeres RB Aaron Jones' Tribute to His Father a Moving Moment

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Alvin Jones, Matt LaFleur, Todd Jones, Lambeau Field, Andy Uram. Packers running back Aaron Jones had a big game last Monday against the Detroit Lions. The former UTEP star scored four touchdowns, tying his career high, in the Packers 35-17 victory at Lambeau Field.
NFL
bitcoin.com

Green Bay Packers Running Back Aaron Jones Joins Crypto Exchange FTX's Ambassador Team

On Tuesday, the crypto firm FTX Trading Ltd, announced that the Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has joined the company as an FTX Ambassador in a long-term partnership. The collaboration with the NFL player follows the firm’s partnership with seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

Packers’ Jones recovers chain with dad’s ashes

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Jones had something special planned for his first game at Lambeau Field since his father’s death in April. The Green Bay Packers running back came out for Monday night’s home opener against the Detroit Lions wearing a necklace that contained Alvin Jones Sr.’s ashes in a small football-shaped medallion.
NFL
CNN

CNN

672K+
Followers
104K+
Post
553M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy