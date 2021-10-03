Thousands March in Santa Barbara to Protect Reproductive Rights
Between 2,500 and 3,000 demonstrators gathered for Santa Barbara’s Women’s March for Reproductive Rights on Saturday, which kicked off in De la Guerra Plaza with a dance number to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman,” followed by a traditional Chumash ritual and women’s song. The duality was symbolic of a spirit of solidarity and of solemnity in the face of threats to reproductive rights across the country.www.independent.com
