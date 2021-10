Marisa Wayne went along with all of the hype around dad when she was a kid. Why wouldn’t people adore this man she loved so much? John Wayne took Marisa to get ice cream, put up Christmas decorations with her—he was awesome. It makes total sense that all of these fans would lose their minds around him. It wasn’t until she grew up a bit that she realized they admired the man for very different reasons.

