CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaumont, TX

St. Anne Catholic Church in Beaumont celebrates installation of new pastor

12NewsNow
12NewsNow
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the St. Anne Catholic Church in Beaumont celebrated as a new pastor was installed following the death of a beloved one. Bishop David L. Toups handed the key over to Father Stephen McCrate on Sunday, Oct. 3, installing him as pastor. McCrate takes over as pastor after the August death of Monsignor Bill Manger. Father Michael Jamail was the temporary administrator during Manger’s illness and after his death.

www.12newsnow.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Beaumont, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Beaumont, TX
City
Orange, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy