St. Anne Catholic Church in Beaumont celebrates installation of new pastor

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the St. Anne Catholic Church in Beaumont celebrated as a new pastor was installed following the death of a beloved one. Bishop David L. Toups handed the key over to Father Stephen McCrate on Sunday, Oct. 3, installing him as pastor. McCrate takes over as pastor after the August death of Monsignor Bill Manger. Father Michael Jamail was the temporary administrator during Manger’s illness and after his death.