Gottula Raiola Akana Noonan

Let's do something crazy. Let's give Scott Frost credit for something. As far back as February, the fourth-year Nebraska coach clearly had a good read on his team. He told me on more than one occasion that his squad had the potential to break through in 2021, but needed "to get some wind underneath its wings." His players mostly needed a shot of confidence early in the schedule, then the program might just take off. That was his read. That's why the season-opening loss at Illinois -- in which NU played poorly -- was so frustrating to him. However, you undeniably saw NU's potential in a seven-point loss at then-No. 3 Oklahoma and again Saturday in an overtime loss at No. 20 Michigan State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO