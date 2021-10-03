Gottula Raiola Akana Noonan

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass of 2024 QB Dylan Raiola enjoys 'special night' on unofficial visit to Nebraska. The young QB recruit saw a Husker win and caught up with an old friend who happens to be a blue-chip 2023 LB prospect.

Lincoln Journal Star

Steven M. Sipple: Give Frost credit for good read on team; and young Raiola to visit NU again

Let's do something crazy. Let's give Scott Frost credit for something. As far back as February, the fourth-year Nebraska coach clearly had a good read on his team. He told me on more than one occasion that his squad had the potential to break through in 2021, but needed "to get some wind underneath its wings." His players mostly needed a shot of confidence early in the schedule, then the program might just take off. That was his read. That's why the season-opening loss at Illinois -- in which NU played poorly -- was so frustrating to him. However, you undeniably saw NU's potential in a seven-point loss at then-No. 3 Oklahoma and again Saturday in an overtime loss at No. 20 Michigan State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Saturday visit, UT offer makes a big impression on QB Dylan Raiola

2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola is in his first year as a varsity starter, but it hasn’t taken long for the Burleson product to catch the eye of college coaches. Five weeks into his sophomore season, Raiola has already picked up an impressive list of early offers, and he added to his collection on Saturday during an unofficial visit to see the Texas Longhorns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Husker legacy Dylan Raiola gets goosebumps at NU night game

Nebraska is still trying to fill out the remainder of the open spots to their football Class of 2022, but many Husker recruitniks are gazing longingly at the potential of Class of 2024 legacy quarterback Dylan Raiola playing in Lincoln when his high school career ends. As most Nebraska fans...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fremont Tribune

Class of 2024 QB Dylan Raiola enjoys 'special night' on unofficial visit to Nebraska

Dylan Raiola put on a show in an empty Memorial Stadium during a Friday Night Lights camp this summer. He returned to a full stadium and saw a show on Saturday night. The four-star Class of 2024 quarterback prospect and son of former Nebraska offensive line great Dominic Raiola saw the Huskers beat Northwestern 56-7 as one of more than 50 recruits — mostly from the 2023 and 2024 classes — and enjoyed it thoroughly.
NEBRASKA STATE

