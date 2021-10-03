CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock Adds Classic '80s NBC Show

By Michael Hein
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock now has one of the most iconic shows of the 1980s in its catalog — The A-Team. Starting in September, the streaming service has the first four seasons of the classic action series available to subscribers at all of its membership tiers. Fans of all ages are now discovering — or rediscovering — the adventures of Hannibal, Face, "Howlin' Mad" Murdock and B.A. Baracus.

