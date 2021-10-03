CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Watch The Simpsons appear in Paris Fashion Week catwalk show

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Simpsons have made their catwalk debut – in a Balenciaga catwalk show at Paris Fashion Week – watch the clip below. A crowd arrived at Théâtre du Châtelet expecting a catwalk show but were instead treated to a special episode of The Simpsons in which Springfield’s finest travel to Paris and walk the runway.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Gymnast Simone Biles Shows Off Toned Arms in Stylish Strapless Top at ‘Jimmy Kimmel’: Photos

Looking good! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles showed off her toned arms in a stylish strapless top before her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, September 23. The gold medal winner, 24, paired the adorable flowy crop top with matching pants and clear, platform heels. Simone also had a denim jacket in tow, but it looks like it was unneeded in the warm California weather.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson & Georgia May Jagger, Daughters Of Music Legends, Bond Fashion Week — Photos

The daughters of music icons Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson sat front row together at Vivienne Westwood’s show! See the pics of Georgia May and Paris. Mick Jagger‘s mini-me daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, and the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, 23, have been spotted sitting front row together at Vivienne Westwood‘s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Georgia, whose dad fronted the Rolling Stones, stunned in a strapless gold dress with a sweetheart neckline for the October 1 show. It was adorned with gold sequins and featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the gown with towering black stilettos and a pearl clip in her hair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Matt Selman
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Homer
Person
Demna Gvasalia
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Vogue
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Mint Green Dress As She Holds Hands With Jay-Z On Portofino Date Night — Photos

Beyonce stepped out in a pastel green mini dress with towering pumps for a romantic night with Jay-Z. See the gorgeous pics!. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, have been spotted out-and-about in Portofino while yachting around Europe. The A-listers were photographed walking hand-in-hand while heading to dinner in the Italian village on September 11. Bey rocked a mint green mini dress with a matching jacket and towering green pumps while Jay-Z donned a white jacket and black pants along with white sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘The biggest wow red carpet moment’: Fans react to Kate Middleton’s look at No Time To Die premiere

Kate Middleton brought all the glitz and glamour to the world premiere of the latest James Bond film on Tuesday evening, arriving in a shimmering gold gown.Stepping onto the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a metallic-sequined Jenny Packham dress, complete with a sheer cape and structured shoulders.She accessorised the look with matching custom-made O’nitaa earrings and a pair of classic nude Aquazzura pumps. Her brunette hair was swept into an elegant updo, while her makeup was kept natural.The duchess attended the No Time To Die premiere alongside her husband, Prince William, who looked...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

This hairstyle cost Kim Kardashian $10,000

Look, we're not stupid, we know that someone with as substantial worth as Kim Kardashian isn't going to buy their hair extensions from Pak's, but that didn't stop us wincing when her hairstylist revealed the cost of her most recent look. As well as Kim, Chris Appleton's client list includes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
The Independent

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she assumes two-year-old son Psalm’s gold chain is ‘fake’

Kim Kardashian has amused fans by correcting Ellen DeGeneres after the talk-show host assumed a gold chain worn by the reality star’s two-year-old son Psalm West was “fake”.On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for an interview with DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, during which they discussed the Skims founder’s four children, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, and how they are “so different”.When the conversation turned to Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, DeGeneres identified him as the one who was pictured on the reality star’s Instagram wearing a thick gold chain around his...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore and daughter shock fans with their appearance in gorgeous Paris Fashion Week snaps

Demi Moore and daughter Scout hit Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, and fans couldn't get over how alike the pair look. The two attended the Stella McCartney show and shared pictures on their social media accounts. Demi, 58, and her middle daughter Scout both rocked looks from Stella, with Demi wearing a plain black maxi dress with intricate lace detailing covering the entire chest.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Khloe Kardashian’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Khloe Kardashian’s beauty transformation has been well documented across the internet, and the reality star and ‘Good American’ owner only continues to evolve as she posted an ad video to Instagram looking different than usual early this week. The new look comes after it was alleged that Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala for reportedly being “too C-list,” although many of her family members were there.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Northwest Signal

Simone Biles' Met Gala dress weighed 88lbs

Simone Biles' Met Gala dress weighed 88lbs. The 24-year-old gymnast attended the annual Costume Institute Gala in New York for the first time on Monday (13.09.21) night and donned a custom AREA x Athleta look designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk, which featured a night sky-inspired bodysuit and a mini dress under a skirt embellished with thousands of Swarovski crystals and needed several people to help her move up the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy