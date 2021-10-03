New York winless no more: Giants, Jets both get first win of 2021 in Week 4 as big underdogs in OT
The Giants and Jets began Sunday winless and battling against the odds. Both New York teams were 0-3 heading into their Week 4 matchups, and had opened as 7.5 point underdogs in games against the Saints and Titans, respectively (by kickoff, the Giants were +7, while the Jets line had fallen to +5.5 due to Titans injuries). But not only did the league's two New York teams finally get in the win column, they both needed overtime to prevail in dramatic fashion, finishing within minutes of each other.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0