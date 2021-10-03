New York winless no more: Giants, Jets both get first win of 2021 in Week 4 as big underdogs in OT

The newly renamed Caesar’s Superdome has been a House of Horrors for the New York Giants, who have lost their last three games in that building by an average score of 49-33. Football aside, the Superdome crowd is right up there in bringing the noise to eardrum-shattering levels as it is. So imagine what the crowd noise will be like on Sunday when the Saints fans return to the Superdome for the first time since January 17 of this year.

