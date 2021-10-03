CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins WR Will Fuller Ruled Out For Remainder Of Game Vs. Colts

SportsGrid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller has been ruled out for the remainder of the team’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts with a hand injury, per the team’s Twitter. It’s been an eventful last few weeks for Fuller in his first season as a Dolphin. This six-year veteran missed Week 1 due to serving the final game of his six-game suspension. He missed Week 2 as well due to personal issues and in his team debut in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Fuller posted a quiet stat line of three receptions for 20 yards.

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to pull off an upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 5: Harass Bucs QB Tom Brady with pressure up the middle There isn’t a single scheme, front, blitz, or exotic look that a defense can throw at Brady to catch him off guard. He’s seen everything every defensive coordinator could possibly come up with, ...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Source: Colts Worked Out WR Ventell Bryant

A league source tells NFLTR that the Colts brought in free agent WR Ventell Bryant for a tryout on Thursday. Bryant just finished serving a two-game suspension to open the season. Bryant, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Temple back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with...
NFL
chatsports.com

Dolphins’ Will Fuller misses Wednesday practice ahead of Week 4 vs. Colts

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller missed the team’s Wednesday practice ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The absence is injury-related, according to a team source. It is not related to his previous personal reasons that caused him to miss Miami’s Week 2 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Colts vs Dolphins Preview

The Miami Dolphins face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, with both teams having difficult starts to the season. Miami head into this game 1-2. They beat the New England Patriots 17-16 in Week One. However, they have then gone on to loos 35-0 to the Buffalo Bills and 31-28 to the Raiders in overtime.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#The Indianapolis Colts#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Fanduel Sportsbook
Yardbarker

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Dolphins Showdown

Week 4 in the 2021 NFL season is here, and the Indianapolis Colts are still looking for their first win of the year. It certainly hasn’t been the start that was expected out of the Colts, a team that many predicted to be one of the best in the AFC. At this point, they are just trying to get a win before the season becomes unsalvageable.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts Game Sunday: Colts vs Dolphins odds and prediction for Week 4 NFL game

After falling to 0-3 this past Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts are officially trying to save their season. It must be infuriating for fans, because Week 3 was an extremely winnable game. We just can’t understand why Frank Reich decided to abandon the run, which was dominant, in favor of asking a hobbled Carson Wentz to carry the offense.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Countdown to Kickoff: Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins

It’s week 4 of the 2021 NFL Season and we have the only Miami Dolphins Pre-Game Show you need to listen to every week. The DolphinsTalk.com COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREGAME SHOW! Tom Ernisse and Dante Collinelli preview the match-up between the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts. They go over the injury report and talk about the key match-ups to keep an eye on this Sunday during this contest.
NFL
Miami Herald

Dolphins WR Will Fuller active, will make debut vs. Raiders. Williams, Wilson inactive

Wide receiver Will Fuller is active for the Dolphins’ Week 3 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders and will make his team debut. Fuller did not play in Week 1 because he was serving the final game of a six-game suspension stemming from last season. And he did not play in Week 2 after missing two days of practice for personal reasons.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Quenton Nelson (ankle) ruled OUT vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans and will not return. Nelson’s ankle got rolled on in a pile on a short-yard run during the second quarter. He walked off the field with the trainers, went into the medical tent and then was carted off the field to the locker room.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Dolphins Week 4

The Colts are looking for their first win of 2021 against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins this afternoon in south Florida. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all all game long.
NFL
Miami Herald

Dolphins WR Will Fuller returns to practice but starting offensive lineman missing

Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller returned to practice Thursday, a positive development for his availability ahead of the team’s Week 4 home game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Fuller was limited with a chest and elbow injury after not practicing Wednesday. He appeared to sustain an injury in the...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 4 Game Vs. Miami Dolphins

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins. » The Colts' plan for quarterback Carson Wentz's progress from his sprained ankles is to get him "one day better," coach Frank Reich said Monday. Meaning: Wentz did not practice Wednesday and Thursday last week but was limited on Friday; Reich hopes Wentz can practice Wednesday; if he can't, getting Wentz on the field Thursday and Friday this week and then having him progress to practicing every day next week would be the goal.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts vs Dolphins Week 4: Game Time, TV Schedule, Radio Info, and More

Through injuries, unexpectedly poor play, and uninspired play calling, the Colts find themselves heading into a must-win game against Miami in week four. Starting the season 0-4 would be a major shock for an organization that had a championship on its mind in the offseason. Unfortunately, that is a very real possibility, as they’ll face a Miami team with a more proven defense, and they have shown no real ability to keep Carson Wentz upright. To make matters worse, Jacoby Brissett will be under center for the Dolphins, so Colts fans could get to witness a quarterback we know all to well leading a team the Colts should certainly beat to a victory.
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins

WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM. Television: CBS - to view a broadcast map, click here. Spero Dedes will provide play-by-play and Jay Feely will handle game analysis. Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Dolphins WR Will Fuller Week-To-Week With Broken Finger

According to Ian Rapoport, Dolphins WR Will Fuller is week-to-week with a broken finger suffered in a Week 4 loss to the Colts. For a player whose job is to catch the ball, a broken finger is a significant injury. It looks like Fuller could end up missing even more time for Miami.
NFL
Miami Herald

Dolphins WR Will Fuller out vs. Buccaneers after reportedly breaking finger

Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller will miss the team’s Week 5 road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Brian Flores announced Monday, after reportedly breaking his finger in the team’s 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. NFL Network previously reported Fuller sustained the injury. Fuller appeared to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy