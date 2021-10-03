Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Is Active For Week 4 Vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially active for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, per the team’s Twitter. Hopkins has been dealing with a rib injury in Week 2 and after sitting out practice the entire week, his status was up in the air up until this afternoon. The five-time Pro Bowler is tied for the team lead in targets at 18 with 13 receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He is the top option of quarterback Kyler Murray and was the second-most targeted receiver in the NFL with 160 in 2020.