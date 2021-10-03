CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) review

By What Hi-Fi?
whathifi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not a big update on its predecessor, but the 2021 version of the Fire HD 10 is still a lot of surprisingly good tablet for not much money. The Amazon Fire HD 10 has established itself as one the very cheapest and best value 10-inch tablets that you can buy. It includes access to most major apps and services, a very powerful voice assistant and almost all of the content you could need. At less than half the cost of Apple's cheapest iPad, but with just as big a screen, this 1080p tab has held its own as one of the few genuine tech bargains around.

www.whathifi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Source of the Spring

Police Warn of Amazon Scam

The Takoma Park Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving phone calls from someone claiming to be an Amazon employee. “We have received information that a resident has been contacted by phone by an unknown person purporting to be from Amazon,” reads an emailed Community Advisory. “The caller indicated that the resident had suspicious activity on their account and they could help them fix the issue if they logged in to their account with the caller. The resident did not do that. Another way the Amazon scam works is through robocalls.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

You shouldn’t hold yourself back from taking advantage of 4K TV deals, as there’s nothing like watching your favorite shows on your home theater setup to unwind after a long day. It’s recommended to get the largest screen that your budget allows, but with Best Buy TV deals, which includes 70-inch TV deals, you might be surprised that you can afford a massive display. For example, Best Buy is selling the Hisense 70A6G at $270 off, bringing the price of the 70-inch 4K TV down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Tyla

Woman Poos In Amazon Delivery Box To Teach Stranger A Lesson

A woman got revenge on a sneaky neighbourhood 'thief' who stole her Amazon packages from her doorstep by leaving a very unpleasant surprise. TikTok user Destiny Marin - who posts with the username @desticle - recounted her mum discovering who was responsible for the Amazon packages going missing. Watch the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
CNET

This Amazon Prime perk ends Oct. 25. Here's what it means for your membership

Your Prime membership comes with several perks. The biggest one is free two-day shipping on some items that may take weeks from other retailers. But the annual cost comes with a few other popular perks like Prime Video and Prime Music. With Prime, you can save time and money if you know the ins and outs of all of the available services. Some medications can be delivered to your door for free and you can even get a new wardrobe with personalized help (more below).
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Amazon Fire#Android Apps#Bt Tv#Tablet#Bluetooth
Digital Trends

You can’t afford to miss this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal

If you’re looking for a great new 4K TV for less then we’ve got the deal for you with the LG 50-inch Class UP8000 down to just $500 at Best Buy. Always a reliable name in the TV-making world, this LG 50-inch Class UP8000 offers many of the benefits of a great TV without breaking the bank. As always, you’ll need to be quick to snap up this offer as we can’t see stock lasting forever.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon has discounted its Echo dot and Ring doorbell bundle by 50% ahead of Black Friday

With Christmas approaching, it also means Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is just around the corner, and now is the time to start getting your shopping lists ready.The annual bonanza sees all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more, making is the best time to save on big-ticket items such as Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, TVs or KitchenAids ahead of Christmas.Originally a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the festive shopping season, the event has since become a weekend-long sale...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And they’re available right now! See all of Amazon’s epic early Black Friday deals right here! Price: Click for Today's Deals Buy Now Amazon early Black Friday deals If you want to shop all of Amazon’s epic early Black Friday deals this year, there’s one page you need to keep an eye on. That’s right, it’s Amazon’s epic deals page! There, you’ll...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Black Friday toy deals 2021: When does the sale start and what offers should you expect?

Though still a few months away, the countdown to the biggest shopping event of the year is officially on. Black Friday sees all our favourite retailers slashing their prices on big-ticket items, from tech, toys and TVs to fashion, home appliances, beauty and more.Originally a one-day event in the US that marked the start of the Christmas season, the sale’s now travelled across the Atlantic and has become a weekend-long event that concludes on Cyber Monday. Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to British shores in 2010, with myriad more stores joining the bandwagon in recent years, from Aldi...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 price and...
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Grab Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet at a low price of $96 before it disappears forever

Amazon's Fire HD tablets have long been great devices that struck a balance between features and price. Right now, that balance is leaning heavily in favor of the features because the price has never been lower. Grab the Amazon Fire HD 10-inch tablet for a low price of $95.99. This is the lowest direct price we've ever seen for the HD 10, including a drop to $100 on Prime Day. The tablet has been selling for around $160 since July and can go as high as $190.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Roku’s latest update is making free live TV even easier to stream

Roku is making finding stuff to watch more of a breeze by expanding voice command support and making it easier to watch free live TV. With the Roku OS 10.5 update, Roku device owners will be able to access the live TV guide — which now boasts more than 200 channels to stream for free — faster by pinning it to their home screens alongside their other apps and channels. After updating, users just need to search for “Live TV on The Roku Channel” and will be able to install it as they would any other app or streaming service.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy