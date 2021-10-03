Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) review

It's not a big update on its predecessor, but the 2021 version of the Fire HD 10 is still a lot of surprisingly good tablet for not much money. The Amazon Fire HD 10 has established itself as one the very cheapest and best value 10-inch tablets that you can buy. It includes access to most major apps and services, a very powerful voice assistant and almost all of the content you could need. At less than half the cost of Apple's cheapest iPad, but with just as big a screen, this 1080p tab has held its own as one of the few genuine tech bargains around.