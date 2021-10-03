A comb and a spork are included in this crazy money clip multi-tool.

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – What is your favorite brand of multi-tool? Leatherman? SOG? Gerber? If you said Gerber, then you need to check out their Lockdown series of multi-tools. There’s the Lockdown Drive and the Lockdown Pry. Both feature a one handle style form factor and a basic selection of tools that include a fine edge knife blade and a Xacto style replaceable #11 blade, a file with a chisel tip, and a pocket clip. The Lockdown Drive also offers an awl and a double-sided bit driver, while the Lockdown Pry includes a pair of scissors, a bottle opener, and a pry bar handle. If one or both of these EDC tools appeals to you, they are priced at $51 and are available directly from Gerber or you can save a few $’s with other retailers like BladeHQ.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO