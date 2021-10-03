Deebo Samuel Honors Late Tommy 'Tiny' Lister With Gameday Entrance
Rolling into action, Deebo Samuel cruised on two wheels just hours before kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks. For his IG-worthy entrance, Samuel was dressed in a flannel that featured an art piece on his back of the late Tommy "Tiny" Lister, who played the iconic Deebo character in the 1995 movie Friday. To top it off, Samuel accessorized with a red Los Angeles Dodgers hat, including an embroidering of the name "Lil Tiny," a fitting tribute to Lister who grew up in Compton, California.www.49ers.com
