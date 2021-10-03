WATCH: Suter deposits Fabbri’s feed for first goal in a Red Wings sweater
Detroit Red Wings off-season acquisition Pius Suter scored his team’s only goal in a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Suter, who only turned 25 in May, is entering just his second NHL season after spending his rookie campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks. He signed a two-year deal worth $3.25 million per season with the Red Wings as an unrestricted free agent after curiously not being qualified by Chicago as a pending RFA with arbitration rights.wingsnation.com
