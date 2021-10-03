WATCH: Suter deposits Fabbri’s feed for first goal in a Red Wings sweater

Bobby Ryan is optimistic to return to the Red Wings with his camp tryout. He talked about his comfort level with Detroit during the 2020-21 season. “There were a very select few places I was holding out that I hoped would call, and this was No. 1," Ryan said on Monday. "I’m happy it did work out, even if it was short notice. They realize how much I wanted to be here and loved being here last year. No place has felt this comfortable for me throughout my career."

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO