CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Threatened Swedish artist reportedly dead in road accident

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfYxD_0cG23tu100

STOCKHOLM -- The Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body brought death threats, died from a traffic accident Sunday, Swedish news media reported.

The accident reportedly involved a truck colliding with a civilian police car in which Lars Vilks and his police protection were traveling, news media said.

The Swedish news agency TT said police had confirmed that Vilks, 75, was traveling in the car with two police officers, and the newspaper Dagens Nyheter said the artist's partner confirmed his death.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Vilks was largely unknown outside Sweden before his Muhammad drawing. At home, he was best known for building a sculpture made of driftwood in a nature reserve in southern Sweden without permission, triggering a lengthy legal battle. He was fined, but the seaside sculpture — a jumble of wood nailed together in chaotic fashion — draws tens of thousands of visitors a year.

Vilks’ life changed radically 13 years ago after he drew a sketch of Muhammad with a dog’s body. Dogs are considered unclean by conservative Muslims, and Islamic law generally opposes any depiction of the prophet, even favorable, for fear it could lead to idolatry.

Al-Qaida put a bounty on Vilks' head. In 2010, two men tried to burn down his house in southern Sweden. Last year, a woman from Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in a plot to try to kill him.

Comments / 0

Related
dailynewsen.com

Lars Vilks, the Swedish Caricaturist of Muhammad, dies in a car accident

The Swedish Caricaturist Lars Vilks, white of an attack in Copenhagen in 2015 and who lived under protection after drawing the prophet Muhammad with a dog body in 2007, has died in a car accident in Sweden along with the two policemen who protected him. The Swedish police have confirmed...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Swedish Artist Protected After Prophet Muhammad Drawing Dies in Crash

Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who lived under police protection after his sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body brought death threats, died in a car crash Sunday. He was in a civilian police car when a truck slammed into it, local media reported. Though he was also well-known at home for a chaotic driftwood sculpture constructed on a nature reserve without permission, it was the 2007 sketch of the prophet that brought Vilks, 75, to international infamy. Most conservative Muslims believe that all visual depictions of the prophets of Islam—particularly Muhammad—should be prohibited, for fear they could encourage idolatry. More than one plot to kill Vilks had been unsuccessfully initiated in the last 13 years, especially after al Qaeda put out a bounty on his life. A pair of men tried to burn his house down in 2010; gunfire at an event he attended in 2015 left a film director dead and three police officers wounded; and a Pennsylvania extremist nicknamed “Jihad Jane” pleaded guilty to trying to orchestrate his murder last year. The cause of the Sunday crash is currently under investigation.
WORLD
Muscatine Journal

Car crash kills Swedish Mohammad cartoon artist

A Swedish artist who stirred controversy with cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, has been killed in a car crash. Although he lived under police protection, police say there's no indication so far of outside involvement. Lucy Fielder has more.
ACCIDENTS
WCIA

Two dead in separate motorcycle accidents

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are dead after they were involved in separate motorcycle crashes Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning. The first crash happened at approximately 4:18 p.m. on Monday between Matoon and Charleston. According to the Illinois State Police, a 67-year-old motorcyclist from Matoon was hit by a pickup truck at […]
CHARLESTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Lars Vilks
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Horrified Father Watches Huge Crocodile Drag 15-Year-Old Son Under Water

A villager in India witnessed his 15-year-old son get dragged into deep water by a crocodile Wednesday. The victim, identified as Vijay Mali, was grazing goats by a river in western India along with his father when a crocodile leapt out of the water and caught hold of him, the Times of India Reported.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Black mother wins $2m payout from police who pulled her from car, beat her and seized her child for no reason

Rickia Young, a young Black mother who was allegedly beaten during anti-racism demonstrations in Philadelphia last year for no reason, has reportedly reached a $2m (£1.4m) settlement with city officials. The agreement was reached on Monday, almost a year after Ms Young was forcefully removed from her car, was beaten, and had her toddler used by the city’s police department for social media, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.In a statement, Philadelphia police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that “instead of fighting crime and the fear of crime, some of the officers on the scene created an environment that terrorised Rickia Young, her...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
International Business Times

Father Allegedly Punches 10-Month-Old Baby In Front Of Mother; Child Found Dead Next Morning

A 10-month-old baby in South Africa died after being allegedly assaulted by his father because he would not stop crying. The incident took place Tuesday in Bethelsdorp, a town in the Eastern Cape Province. The police said Wednesday the baby and his mother had visited the father's home in Langdon Street, during which the child was reportedly crying continuously. This irritated the father, who, in a fit of rage, hit the baby's face with his fists.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Swedish#Tt#Muslims#Islamic#Al Qaida
International Business Times

Suicide Pact: 8-Year-Old Escapes Mother’s Attempt To Hang Herself And Daughters; 12-Year-Old Child Dies

An 8-year-old girl in India escaped the clutches of her widowed mother, who tried to hang her and her older sister before trying to kill herself. The incident occurred Monday evening in the southern city of Bengaluru. The unidentified woman was reportedly suffering from depression caused by the grief of losing her husband to COVID-19 two months ago, media outlet The Times of India reported. She was also suffering from a spine-related problem. The 12-year-old girl was helping the woman with her daily chores as she was not physically strong to take care of them, the police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
femalefirst.co.uk

Man calls police after finding bones in a wall

Francis Chuckie Raven shared a video in which he discovered bones behind a wall in his home, although tests later revealed that they weren't human. A man contacted police after finding bones stashed behind the wall in his house. TikTok user Francis Chuckie Raven shared a video in which he...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Young Dad Caught On CCTV Banging 4-Year-Old Son On Floor; Child Dies

A 23-year-old man in the Indian state of Maharashtra was arrested after he was caught on security cameras killing his 4-year-old son by throwing him on a train station’s platform, police said Tuesday. The man, identified as Shakkalsing Pawar, lifted his son, Prashant, and threw him on the floor of...
WORLD
Daily News

Los Angeles mother and daughter charged after botched butt-implant procedure leaves aspiring social-media star dead

A mother and daughter living in Los Angeles have been charged with murder after performing an unauthorized butt-implant procedure on an aspiring actress and social-media star, who died later the same day. Karissa Rajpaul moved from South Africa to California just prior to her death in a bid to pursue her dreams in the entertainment industry, ABC7 reported. Shortly after her arrival, she ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Carlos the Jackal sentenced to life in jail

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Carlos the Jackal, the leftist militant who carried out attacks across the globe in the 1970s and 1980s, had the life sentence he had been given for a deadly grenade attack on a Paris shop in 1974, confirmed on Thursday, the Paris Prosecutor's Office said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

415K+
Followers
106K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy