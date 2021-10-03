CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Womxn’s March Denver Reproductive Rights Rally

By Special to The Denver Post
Denver Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of people turned out Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, to participate in the Womxn’s March Denver Reproductive Rights Rally at the Capitol in Denver. Meanwhile, in the nation’s capital, first Women’s March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.

