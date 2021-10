SAN FRANCISCO — If the Giants have learned anything about a historic National League West race over the last week, it’s that they can’t count on any external help. The second-place Dodgers were down to their last out in Colorado last Thursday when they rallied for a game-tying ninth-inning run before winning 7-5 in 10 innings. Those same Dodgers were trailing the Padres 9-5 in the eighth inning in Los Angeles on Wednesday night when they launched four home runs, took an 11-9 lead and stunned the Padres to keep their hopes of winning the division alive.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO