Khris Davis plays hero in ninth-inning rally, but A’s fall to Houston Astros in walk-off

One out separated the Oakland A’s from the offseason. One run separated them from tying the game. Khris Davis then stepped into the batter’s box as a pinch hitter, still without a home run since his return to the A’s in August. On Blake Taylor’s 3-1 slider, Davis launched a solo home run 409 feet into the left field stands to tie the Astros at 6-6. Even with the A’s postseason hopes shot and this particular Game 162 meaning nothing to either team, Davis’ blast was something to cheer about.