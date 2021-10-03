Penn Justice Dems | Management consulting will not save the world

In Penn’s career survey for the Class of 2020, over 50% of graduates who went directly into the workforce went into some form of finance, with 20% going into consulting. The pre-professional culture at Penn places heavy prestige on careers in finance, which pressures many Penn students who would otherwise pursue different careers into consulting. The influence Wharton has on Penn’s reputation, both on campus and to the rest of the world, certainly props up that prestige. There are dozens of consulting and consulting-related student organizations listed on Penn Clubs, all influencing wide-eyed first years. And with Penn’s ever-increasing cost of tuition, students are coerced into seeking jobs with high starting salaries like consulting.