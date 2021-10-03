Cyber Forensics Information Session
Explore the emerging field of cyber forensics—and how you can be career-ready with UBalt’s new Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Cyber Forensics program. Join faculty from The College of Public Affairs to hear how our program develops the practical and professional skills that employers want in digital forensics, cybersecurity and law enforcement sectors. Plus, learn about our pathway to UBalt’s graduate degree program in Cyber Investigations!www.ubalt.edu
