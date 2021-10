Ohio State University linebacker K'Vaughn Pope has been dismissed from the football team after he appeared to quit the team during Saturday's game against Akron. Pope threw his gloves into the stands and took off his jersey as he stormed to the locker room after reportedly being told to stay off the field as he tried to enter the game in the second quarter. He sent a vulgar tweet criticizing OSU before deleting it.

OHIO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO