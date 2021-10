MILWAUKEE -- None of this is foreign to Max Fried. The 27-year-old left-hander has pitched in big games before, having started the first game in three postseason rounds in 2020. The Braves won each one, helping Atlanta get within one victory of playing in the World Series for the first time since 1999. But Fried will be pitching in a different type of postseason game on Saturday in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Brewers at American Family Field. He will be asked to even a best-of-five series following Milwaukee's 2-1 victory over Atlanta in Game 1 on Friday.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO