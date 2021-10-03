Astros give Carlos Correa touching possible send-off

If Sunday was Carlos Correa's final regular season game with the Astros, his teammates made sure he went out in style. As the players were preparing to jog onto the field for the top of the first inning against Oakland, they let Correa, who will become a free agent after this season, jog to his spot on the infield, while his teammates hung back so he could be the only player on the field and receive an ovation from the crowd. A surprised Correa knelt down in the infield dirt when he realized he was the only player on the field and his teammates were clapping for him from the dugout. Correa tipped his cap to the crowd as many in attendance stood and cheered.