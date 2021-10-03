CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers LB Murray out vs. Raiders

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cG1tpLB00

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury.

Murray rolled his left ankle during individual drills on Saturday and was carted off. It’s the same ankle Murray injured during the first quarter of the Chargers’ 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 19.

Drue Tranquill is likely to start in Murray’s place, and rookie Nick Niemann could see additional playing time.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is questionable and will be a game-time decision for Los Angeles (2-1). Harris has missed two games with shoulder issues and was limited in practice in all week. Defensive lineman Justin Jones will miss his third straight game with a calf injury. Jones practiced Thursday and Friday but sat out Saturday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Battle Red Blog

Week 4 Monday Night Football Live: Raiders vs. Chargers

In the fourth Monday Night Football game of 2021, the Las Vegas Raiders put their perfect record on the line and travel to SoFi Stadium to face their division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders are off to a 3-0 start thanks to two overtime wins at home. Now,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Harris
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders vs. Chargers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

All eyes will be on your Las Vegas Raiders Monday night and they should be. The Raiders are perfect and have shown they may be one of the top contenders in the NFL this season. Fittingly, they are in the spotlight of “Monday Night Football” when they play at the hot Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
ABC30 Fresno

Los Angeles Chargers place LB Kenneth Murray Jr., DL Justin Jones on injured reserve

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers placed linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. and defensive lineman Justin Jones on injured reserve Monday, the team announced shortly before they took on the Las Vegas Raiders. Murray rolled his left ankle during individual drills on Saturday and was carted off the practice field....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Los Angeles Chargers#The Las Vegas Raiders
Daily Breeze

Chargers vs. Raiders, live updates: Bolts lead big at halftime

Quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers host Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders for a Monday Night Football game at SoFi Stadium. Keep it here for live updates from reporter Gilbert Manzano along with analysis and stats during and after the game. Follow reporter Gilbert Manzano and subscribe for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
GreenwichTime

Browns starting LT Wills out versus Chargers, LB Walker back

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield's blind side — and damaged left shoulder — will be protected by a backup this week. Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. will not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a nagging ankle injury he suffered in the season opener at Kansas City.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chargers' Joey Bosa Reportedly Fined $29K for Unsportsmanlike Conduct vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa was hit with a $28,917 fine from the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after he confronted on-field officials about what he felt was a missed holding call during Monday night's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
defector.com

Urban Meyer Spotted Having A Grim Men’s Evening At His Ohio Steakhouse

After the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped to 0-4 on Thursday, head coach Urban Meyer said his “head was spinning,” and was described as appearing “physically and emotionally drained.” He seems to have miraculously recovered within 24 hours. The Jags lost 24-21 to the Bengals in Cincinnati, on a last-second field goal,...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

605K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy