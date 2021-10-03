CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, PA

Beyond the Byline: Here’s to Leadership Northeast and beyond

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4TQj_0cG1tHlp00
Bill O’Boyle

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Lori Nocito, executive director at what is now more accurately named Leadership Northeast, said it best on Friday night.

“We empower leaders, we strengthen our community and we drive change,” Nocito said.

And that is the truth.

I am an example of that change. In 1987, I was told I was going to be in the Leadership Class of 1987-88 — which, by the way, was the best class ever — and I laughed. I scoffed at the mere insinuation that I might be interested, let alone qualified, to be in a leadership program. I was 37 years old at the time, in the middle of a divorce and all I ever had done up until that point was coach baseball and I was president of Teeners’ League Baseball for 15 years.

Boing! Wait a minute, maybe I have established some leadership qualities.

So somewhat reluctantly, I entered the program and I can tell you that from my first encounter with the program, I was hooked. I immediately saw the good this organization was doing. I also immediately realized how wrong I was about my perception of Leadership.

When it came to me to suggest a project, I offered my thoughts about providing a similar program for high school kids. That became Junior Leadership and, some 33 years later, it it still around. Our project group did a heckuva job that first year, and Leadership saw the good and adopted the program into the Leadership umbrella.

An auspicious start, for sure, but I stuck around and helped where I could to promote the Leadership programs. In 1995, I was somehow chosen to be in the first Leadership USA class — 35 of us and I was the least significant by far among CEOs, physicians, lawyers and college presidents. Yet, I was asked to chair our graduation committee.

Crazy, right?

Even more crazy came this June when Leadership chose me as its “Distinguished Alum of the Year.” I was humbled and honored and I found comfort in knowing that my parents were up there looking down and smiling at their kid.

But if a kid from Plymouth could volunteer time with Teeners’ League Baseball, American Legion Baseball, Junior Leadership, Challenger Little League, Victory Sports for adults with mental and/or physical challenges, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, United Way, the Ethics Institute of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the Book Kids Program at Wyoming Valley West School District, Make-A-Wish of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Allied Services Riverside Rumble wheelchair-only race, the Wyoming Valley West Community Advisory Group and much more, then we all can make a positive difference.

It’s all about giving back, as Nocito said Friday night. Our community relies on the efforts of people who are willing to give of their time to help others. Leadership folks call these people “servant leaders.” The real essence of being a community leader is serving others — especially those in need.

Leadership Northeast and its various programs prepare participants to assume their servant leadership roles. Leadership Northeast shows them all the reasons their servant leadership is not just needed, it is critical.

We all want to live in a better community.

Nocito said collectively, Leadership Northeast programs have produced an alumni base of more than 4,700 graduates who have contributed more than 300 community projects, 100 school impact projects, and countless volunteer efforts culminating in “an infinite ripple effect of positive impact on our participants, on the community and throughout the world.”

“An infinite ripple.”

Yeah, that says it so well.

Leadership Northeast teaches us how we each can contribute in our individual way — to see that “infinite ripple” keeps rolling along.

Cheers to Leadership Northeast. May you continue to do your good work.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Blanketing NEPA’s veterans with love

DALLAS — Rebecca Orlowski said after she and some friends saw a presentation and learned more about the Quilts of Valor Foundation, they knew they needed to create a local chapter so that they could award quilts to veterans in our area. And that’s how the Northeast PA Quilts of...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

TL Cares: Congratulations, Anita Zimmerman!

HUNLOCK CREEK — A lifelong subscriber to the Times Leader, Anita Zimmerman finds herself $1,000 richer as the latest winner in the TL Cares cash giveaway program. “I was quite surprised,” Zimmerman said of her reaction when she got the call from a Times Leader representative. “I didn’t believe it was real.”
HUNLOCK CREEK, PA
Times Leader

Our View: Be a diamond — support Dress for Success

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It was a nail-biter of a finale if ever there was one. Dress for Success Luzerne County held its annual Diamonds in the Woods fundraising dinner on Thursday evening, and it came with an added bit of drama, as everyone wondered who would win the night’s actual diamond.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy