CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich suffer shock first league defeats of season

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1wPt_0cG1qoWd00

Real Madrid suffered another surprise defeat as the LaLiga leaders went down 2-1 at Espanyol.

Five days on from their shock 2-1 home loss to Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League Carlo Ancelotti’s men fell behind in the 17th minute at RCDE Stadium when Raul De Tomas netted from close range.

Aleix Vidal then made it 2-0 on the hour mark, with Karim Benzema’s goal 11 minutes later all the visitors could manage in reply as they suffered their first league defeat of the season.

As well as second-placed Atletico Madrid also level on points with Ancelotti’s team are Real Sociedad after they drew 1-1 at bottom side Getafe.

Sandro put Getafe – previously without a point on the board this season – in front in the 40th minute before Mikel Oyarzabal equalised in the 68th.

Fourth-place Sevilla were beaten 1-0 at Granada thanks to a first-half Ruben Rochina finish.

A brace from Arnaut Danjuma saw Villarreal to a 2-0 home win over Real Betis, and Elche defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 courtesy of a Dario Benedetto effort.

There was also disappointment for the leaders in Ligue 1 as Paris St Germain’s winning start to the campaign was halted with a 2-0 loss at Rennes.

After Lionel Messi – yet to score a league goal following his move to PSG in August – hit the bar with a free-kick around the half-hour, Gaetan Laborde put the hosts ahead just before the interval, and Flavien Tait then doubled the lead a minute into the second half.

Defending champions Lille moved up to eighth with a 2-0 home win against Marseille in which Jonathan David registered a brace, netting in the 28th minute and stoppage time. Marseille had Cengiz Under sent off with 13 minutes to go.

Angers are fourth after Stephane Bahoken’s stoppage-time goal sealed them a 3-2 victory against Metz at the Stade Raymond Kopa. The home side had earlier twice fought back from a goal down, efforts from Mohamed Ali-Cho and Thomas Mangani cancelling out Dylan Bronn’s header and a Farid Boulaya finish respectively.

Monaco won 3-0 at home against Bordeaux, with the goals coming from Aurelien Tchouameni, Aleksandr Golovin and Wissam Ben Yedder’s penalty.

Wahbi Khazri’s stoppage-time spot-kick earned rock-bottom St Etienne a 1-1 draw at home against 10-man Lyon. Houssem Aouar had scored for OL, who then had Anthony Lopes dismissed.

Lorient drew 1-1 with Clermont at the Stade du Moustoir, Julien Laporte equalising for the hosts after Mohamed Bayo’s opener, and an Andrei Girotto header and Ludovic Blas penalty gave Nantes a 2-0 home victory over Troyes.

Bayern Munich completed a trio of table-toppers across Europe surprisingly beaten, losing 2-1 at the Allianz Arena to Eintracht Frankfurt for their first defeat of the Bundesliga season.

Bayern led through Leon Goretzka’s goal in the 29th minute, but Martin Hinteregger equalised three minutes later and Filip Kostic then hit the winner for Eintracht late on.

Bayer Leverkusen are second, level on points with Bayern, after triumphing 4-0 at Arminia Bielefeld, where Moussa Diaby opened the scoring, Patrik Schick notched a brace and Kerem Demirbay added a late penalty.

There was also a brace for Taiwo Awoniyi in Union Berlin’s 2-1 win at Mainz, who had led through Marcus Ingvartsen and had Dominik Kohr sent off in stoppage time.

In Serie A the top side won but had to come from behind to do so, Napoli fighting back at Fiorentina to claim a 2-1 victory.

The first half saw Lucas Martinez Quarta put Fiorentina in front, Lorenzo Insigne have a penalty saved by home goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski and Hirving Lozano then equalise, before Amir Rrahmani headed a 50th-minute winner as Napoli extended their 100 per cent start to a seventh game.

AC Milan are two points behind in second after a 3-2 win at Atalanta. Davide Calabria, Sandro Tonali and Rafael Leao netted for the visitors before two late efforts from the hosts, Duvan Zapata’s penalty and a Mario Pasalic goal.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma won 2-0 at home against Empoli, with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan netting.

Bologna beat Lazio 3-0 at home, with Musa Barrow, Arthur Theate and Aaron Hickey getting on the scoresheet before Francesco Acerbi was sent off for the visitors, and Fernando Forestieri’s late goal secured Udinese a 3-3 draw at Sampdoria.

Hellas Verona thrashed Spezia 4-0 at home after Giovanni Simeone, Davide Faraoni, Gianluca Caprari and Daniel Bessa scored. Spezia’s Simone Bastoni was subsequently red-carded.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

David Alaba defends kissing Real Madrid badge amid Bayern Munich anger

David Alaba has explained kissing the Real Madrid badge at his signing ceremony. Alaba upset many Bayern Munich supporters with the gesture. But he told BILD: "It doesn't mean that I no longer love Bayern. It was just a very special day for me. "It was the beginning of a...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Atletico Madrid suffer shock loss to struggling Alaves

Madrid (AFP) – La Liga’s reigning champions lost to the bottom club on Saturday as Atletico Madrid’s rocky start to the season continued with a shock 1-0 defeat at Alaves. Victor Laguardia’s header in the fourth minute was enough for an unexpected victory for Alaves, who sat 20th at kick-off,...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Barcelona and Real Madrid learn date and time of this season’s first Clasico

We now know the time for the first Clasico of the 2021/22 season. Barcelona and Real Madrid have had contrasting starts to their respective seasons. Ronald Koeman is under real pressure at Barca after a disappointing start to the season, winning just one of their first six games across all competitions.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Sandro Tonali
FanSided

Barcelona look to bounce back from Bayern Munich defeat

Following the Bayern Munich defeat, Barcelona is searching for their first Champions League win of the season when they take on Benfica. The Catalan side is coming off their best performance of the campaign over the weekend in a 3-0 win over Levante. The match against Benfica is rather important...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Bayern Munich#Psg#Laliga#Espanyol#Sheriff Tiraspol#The Champions League#Celta Vigo 1 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

Real Madrid slip to ‘worst defeat of the season’ against Espanyol

Madrid (AFP) – Real Madrid slipped to their “worst defeat of the season”, according to coach Carlo Ancelotti, following up a shock Champions League reverse with their first Liga loss of the season, going down 2-1 at Espanyol on Sunday. Real, who lost to Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday,...
UEFA
ESPN

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos gets 4/10 as first start of season ends in shock loss at Espanyol

Real Madrid lost 2-1 at Espanyol in LaLiga on Sunday to make it three games without a win for Carlo Ancelotti's team in just over a week. Karim Benzema had a shot saved and Thibaut Courtois pushed an effort from Adrian Embarba around the post before Raul de Tomas put Espanyol ahead on 17 minutes. The former Madrid youth product's near-post run was spotted by Embarba, and he fired the cross past Courtois.
MLS
KIMT

Lionel Messi suffers first defeat as a PSG player as Rennes stages surprise

Paris Saint-Germain slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat against Rennes Sunday, bringing its perfect start to the new Ligue 1 season to an end. The Parisians had won all eight of its league games before traveling to mid-table Rennes but failed to register a single shot on target in the match, despite Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all playing from the start.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Mbappe: I was only leaving PSG for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe admits he wanted to leave PSG for Real Madrid this past summer. The Frenchman was keen to leave PSG over the summer and Los Blancos made a late push for him on transfer deadline day, though nothing was agreed with Real Madrid and Mbappe's current club. "If I...
SOCCER
ESPN

Real Madrid struggles continue with shock defeat at Espanyol

Real Madrid's struggles continued as they sustained a shock 2-1 defeat at Espanyol on Sunday. Raul de Tomas and former Barcelona man Aleix Vidal scored for the Catalan club. - Insider Notebook: The latest gossip from around Europe. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

‘Unfamiliar situation’ – Mueller rues Bayern’s shock home defeat

Berlin (AFP) – Thomas Mueller admits Bayern Munich’s first home Bundesliga defeat for two years was a wake-up call after the Bavarian giants had won their nine previous games this season. “We are of course disappointed. Or angry, annoyed, I don’t know which best describes it,” said Mueller in the...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy