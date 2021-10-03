James A. “Jim” West (1955-2021)
James A. “Jim” West, Lebanon, PA passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Hershey Medical Center. Jim was born June 23, 1955, in Lebanon, PA, and he and his twin sister, Judy were adopted as babies by the late Clarence A. West and Virginia (Miller) West. He retired last June from Bell and Evans, Fredericksburg, PA. He graduated from Northern Lebanon High School in 1973 where he played basketball, baseball, and loved being a class clown which came naturally.lebtown.com
Comments / 0