Andrea M. Lynn (1964-2021)

Andrea M. Lynn, 57, of Annville died Monday, September 27, 2021, in WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. Born in Lebanon on April 21, 1964, she was the daughter of Margaret “Maggie” Gray Spitler of Annville and the late Andrew Pushnik. She was the owner of her own cleaning business and a 1982 graduate of Annville-Cleona High School. Andrea was a member of the Lebanon County Humane Society, loved taking care of animals, was a die-hard Steelers fan, loved gardening, and doing crafty things for other people. She touched people’s hearts everywhere she went and was always the light in the room. Her laugh was infectious, and her smile was everything. She will be greatly missed by everyone.