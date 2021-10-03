William E. Leiss (1945-2021)

William E. Leiss, 76, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at home. He was the husband of Mary Jo (Uffner) Leiss, they were married on October 21, 2011. Born in Lebanon, PA on August 1, 1945, William was a son of the late Elmer J. and Mildred M. (Fitting) Leiss. He graduated from Lebanon High School, was a United States Air Force Veteran, and was retired from the PA Department of Labor & Industry. William enjoyed doing word search puzzles. He served as a past captain of the Independent Fire Company and past president of the Mt. Zion Community Fire Company. He was a member of St. Cecilia’s Church and a member of several local clubs.