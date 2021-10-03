Marion A. Kantz (1926-2021)
Marion A. Kantz, 95, of Orlando passed away September 27, 2021. She was the wife of the late Clifford D. Kantz, her husband of 70 years. Born in Rexmont, PA, on February 14, 1926, Marion was the daughter of the late Ellsworth and Lottie (Shutter) Carpenter. She graduated from Cornwall High School and attended Lebanon Business College. She was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church prior to moving to the Orlando Lutheran Towers senior living facility.lebtown.com
