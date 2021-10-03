CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 2 injured after gunman opens fire in SE Houston, HPD said

 6 days ago

A person was shot to death, and two others were injured Sunday afternoon after a gunman opened fire in a southeast Houston mobile home park, according to officials.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said the shooting happened in the 10800 block of Telephone Road around 4:02 p.m.

Details were limited, however police say three people were shot by the gunman. Authorities believe the shooting took place due to a family disturbance.

One of those victims was pronounced dead after the shooting.

The other two victims went to the hospital.

HPD said they've detained one person.

Officers are asking people avoid the area at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 29

CRACKER, JACK
6d ago

I'm just glad they were shot by "the gunman" and not "the gun" this time.

Reply(1)
5
 

