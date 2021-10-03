CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

SPD: Ready for three-way talks |

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin (dpa) – A week after the federal elections, the fight for a new government alliance is in full swing. On Sunday, SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with the FDP leadership to gauge the chances of a traffic light coalition. The SPD and the FDP described these early...

www.unlvrebelyell.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

German elections: Defeated Merkel heir Laschet prepared to resign

The leader of Germany's conservatives, Armin Laschet, has announced a party congress next week, indicating he is ready to step down. Mr Laschet was picked to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor, but presided over their worst ever election defeat. The new personnel of the party would be tackled quickly, he...
ELECTIONS
theedgemarkets.com

German talks on potential three-way tie-up off to fast start

(Oct 8): Germany’s Social Democrats hailed a positive start in their effort to form a government after their first meeting with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. After seven hours of exploratory talks in Berlin on Thursday, all three parties expressed optimism that they can overcome major policy differences...
EUROPE
104.1 WIKY

German Social Democrats upbeat about three-way coalition talks

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) struck an upbeat tone before their first three-way talks with two smaller “kingmaker” parties on Thursday, aiming to move closer to leading a new government following an inconclusive national election. The Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) agreed on Wednesday to enter the...
EUROPE
AFP

Germany's Laschet signals readiness to step down as CDU chief

The beleaguered chief of Angela Merkel's CDU party signalled Thursday that he was ready to step aside as leader of the conservatives, after an election debacle that left them on the brink of opposition. Armin Laschet, 60, has been under intense pressure to quit after he led the conservatives to its worst election result since World War II, coming in after the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Jens Spahn
Person
Gerhard Schröder
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
The Independent

3 parties to deepen talks on forming next German government

Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party and two smaller parties said Thursday they would deepen their talks next week on forming a new government, as the leader of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s bloc indicated his willingness to step aside following an election defeat.The general secretary of the pro-business Free Democrats, Volker Wissing, said that a first round of talks between his party, the Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens had gone “very well.”His Green party counterpart, Michael Kellner, told reporters it had been a “good day” for the discussions.“I had the feeling in the talks that we can create...
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

Greens want exploratory talks with SPD and FDP |

Berlin (dpa) – The Greens want to start exploratory three-way talks with the SPD and the FDP. “We are offering this to the FDP,” party leader Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin on Wednesday. After the federal elections, the Greens and the FDP first explored possible lines of compromise between themselves,...
EUROPE
wtaq.com

German Greens say want to pursue coalition talks with SPD, FDP

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Greens said on Wednesday they wanted to move to three-way talks with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and liberal Free Democrats (FDP) on forming a new coalition government following a national election late last month. Greens co-leader Robert Habeck told reporters his party “is proposing to...
EUROPE
The Independent

Germany’s SPD to open coalition talks with “kingmaker” parties

The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) moved a step closer on Wednesday to heading Germany‘s next government, signing up the Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) for coalition talks following an inconclusive national election. The Sept. 26 federal ballot, in which no party won an overall majority and the SPD narrowly...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spd#Federal Elections#Election#Dpa#Fdp#Spd General#Greens#Union#The Social Democrats
bulletin-news.com

Germany’s SPD Struggle To Make Three-Way Coalition

The Social Democrats (SPD) in Germany’s centre-left indicated on Sunday that they were ready to enter three-way coalition negotiations with the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP), but the two smaller parties left open the possibility of a different alliance with the conservatives. A tight election result last Sunday, in which...
EUROPE
investing.com

German SPD wants three-way coalition talks but would-be partners hold off

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) said on Sunday they were ready to move to three-way coalition talks with the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP), but the two smaller parties kept open the option of an alternative tie-up with the conservatives. A close result in last Sunday's election, when...
EUROPE
Rebel Yell

Talks between SPD and FDP underway |

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the federal elections, the fight for a new government alliance is in full swing. On Sunday, SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with the FDP leadership to gauge the chances of a traffic light coalition. Right after, the SPD and the Greens wanted...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Elections
kfgo.com

German SPD says talks with kingmakers will not start this week

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD), who narrowly won Sunday’s national election, will not start talks with the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP) about forming a three-way government until next week, a senior SPD politician said on Wednesday. The Greens and the liberal FDP, who are far apart...
EUROPE
investing.com

Pledging stability, German SPD seeks three-way alliance to succeed Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) -German Social Democrat Olaf Scholz vowed on Monday to strengthen the European Union and keep up the transatlantic partnership in a three-way coalition government he hopes to form by Christmas to take over from Angela Merkel's conservatives. Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) came first in Sunday's national election, just...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

As Merkel Exits, Here’s Why It Matters Beyond Germany: QuickTake

When Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down after 16 years in power, Germany’s status in Europe and the world will be on the line. She put her stamp on global politics defending moderation and liberal values, and as the indispensable leader of an often-fractious European Union. While Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats is in pole position to succeed her, the power vacuum Merkel is leaving behind and the decline of big-tent centrist parties in Europe mean his path to the chancellery lies in horse-trading to form a messy, three-party coalition government. That process could last for months. Merkel will remain at the helm until the Bundestag votes for a new chancellor.
EUROPE
AFP

'We'll miss you': Merkel gets fond farewell in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi paid tribute to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday as the pair, once hailed as Europe's power couple, held what is likely to be their last bilateral meeting in Rome. Merkel, who is bowing out after a historic 16 years in power, also made a private visit to Pope Francis during her visit, where they discussed climate change and the scandal of clerical sex abuse. She and Draghi worked together closely when he was head of the European Central Bank (ECB) and at a news conference after their talks Thursday, he applauded her "calm, determination and sincere faith in the European Union". "She transformed the role of Germany in Europe. We will miss her, but I am sure that we will see her again in Italy -- perhaps in more relaxed settings -- given her love for our country," Draghi said.
EUROPE
The Independent

Scandal-ridden Babis, named in Pandora Papers, still set to win election

The Czech public began voting on Friday to choose their new leader, and despite a series of scandals, prime minister Andrej Babis is set to win the race to the top office.The latest polls show that his Ano (Yes) party could win at least 25 per cent of the 200 seats in the lower house of parliament, possibly enough to build a new coalition government.But Mr Babis may have to overcome potential stumbling blocks to retain power in the form of possible rival centre-right and centre-left coalitions, and a far-right party that is scrambling for the role of kingmaker in...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy