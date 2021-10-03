CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I thought Rayburn

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Did well last night at center. Was nice seeing Bock back on the left. Seemed like it loosened up the run game for sure. Called out...LOL. You have no idea what you are talking about. All you ever do is call people coots. That's your MO. It's how you roll. I graduated from Clemson in 1981. I was an RA on Johnstone D-3 for 2 years. I have 2 kids that graduated in 07 and 11. Proof you have absolutely no idea about what you spew. All you base your assumptions on is what someone's pulse happens to be, which is one of the most bogus things I've seen. Go bother someone else. Especially if you don't have an answer to the question. But that's not unusual, you seldom have anything intelligent to offer to any conversation. And by BTW, I've paid for and earned the right to criticize what's going on, I've been in IPTAY since the day I walked on campus in 1976.

I’m getting real tired of see everyone else getting to storm the field

Meanwhile we are forced to stay in the stands. Hey DRad, let us gather at the Paw again. The job of the AD should be to protect our traditions, not destroy them. ESPN makes fun of programs that do it because it looks like rabid fans of non elite schools. It was guaranteed that ESPN would mock Clemson when fans were on the field after beating Western Michigan by 60 points, but would never mention that we’d also be on the field after losing to FSU by 40.
At least coots are being a little more classy this year.

Re: At least coots are being a little more classy this year. I’ve never seen anyone want to fight so badly, but isn’t willing to climb one row to do it. He can kick that dood’s ace OVER Rocky Top. ~JKB. owensb01®. Hall of Famer [21752]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 18800.
the sec is uga to lose this year

Watching bama against a legit defensive front they are struggling. uga has to be licking their chops. Did you see Nikki turn to the DC and said if we lose, you're fired. How did aTm lose to Arkansas and Miss. St last two weeks?. All-TigerNet [12332]. TigerPulse: 97%. Posts: 21711.
It’s amazing how much better Young is than DJ

They played the same level of high school football. Both put up amazing stats. Both won at the highest level. But Young has developed into a top college qb and DJ is statistically one of the worst. Tells you a lot about development, coaching, and scheme. Bama dominates Clemson in all three.
If Bama loses, do they drop 25 spots?

Or do they still get the benefit of losing to an SEC team?. Sarcasm. I bet they don’t leave the top 5 though. We got screwed plain and simple. There’s no way you can rationally explain what happened to our ranking and some of the teams that are now ahead.
LOL, FGF going FULL coot right now.

Ready to fire coaches and burn each other's house down over opposing viewpoints. Pure comedy gold. Is that not exactly what happens on this board during/after games thus far this year?. All-TigerNet [12332]. TigerPulse: 97%. Posts: 21711. Joined: 10/10/06. well i mean we have talent though. [1]. Oct 9, 2021,...
Party in Cincy

It is only the half but with how A&M is taking it to Bama, the parties are cranking up in Cincinnati. Will not happen. One and maybe even two loss SEC and BIG teams will get in over them. Orange Blooded [3439]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3103. Joined: 8/30/17. Re: Party...
anyone else not watch five mins of cfb today?

Watched it all day and saw 4 amazing games between Ole Miss, OU, Iowa and A&M. You’re missing out on enjoying the sport in general if you don’t enjoy that. Honestly, I didn't watch 15 seconds of sports of any kind today. Like I've said earlier this year, with all the BS that is making the greatest attempt at destroying college sports, the Portal, the NIL with paying college kids millions of dollars for the most well known players, and their friends that are helping to make their team mate rich, they will be left with chicken scratch, and even less.
Where does one get O Linemen like #76 for TA&M

Maybe we can create an OL specific NIL program. Call it the Hogs. You join the program as a Hog you get:. Re: Where does one get O Linemen like #76 for TA&M. You get biscuits dropped off at the oculus every morning as an offering!. Orange Blooded [2071]. TigerPulse:...
By My Observation of The Polls Bama Losing to Unranked A&M

Should drop 10-16 spots to #11-17. Who bet's they don't drop out of Top 4?. Re: By My Observation of The Polls Bama Losing to Unranked A&M. That's a sucka bet, fer shore. Re: By My Observation of The Polls Bama Losing to Unranked A&M. [4]. Oct 10, 2021, 12:09...
ESPN: Is the Bama dynasty over?

Oh wait, they don’t keep the same energy as when Clemson lost to Georgia. It’s almost like there’s a financial narrative and people call you crazy for it. Yeah, they couldn't get up for this game. tiger_swimmer®. All-In [38334]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 31813. Joined: 11/12/04. Bama losing to an unranked...
Saban sounded stunned... Voice about to crack

I dont think he realized she was asking why he didn't take timeouts on defense. Its like he didn't even realize he had them... Yep, that's exactly what she was asking about... ...and he didn't even realize it. going into College Station is no joke. I was at our game...
Took OT for Wake to beat 'Cuse

Oh my. Is 'Cuse turning the corner with their transfer QB? Idk, but know we better score TDs on Friday night and if we don't early, due to slow decisions, then we better get a look to see if someone else can make good decisions more quickly and effectively. Taking a look does not cement things one way or another but it does show that there are options and we are trying to win, not just lean on the D.
Comparing this Bama loss to ours this year is like

Comparing a fresh banana to a rotten one. Don’t even try. Re: Comparing this Bama loss to ours this year is like. Re: Comparing this Bama loss to ours this year is like. I tell you what is rotten ... your post history (as short as it is). Get lost coot.
Nice WIN Jimbo . . .

6B2EEC63-E5EC-4E38-8847-8C6B017A7F75.jpeg(83.9 K) I’m sure this board will tell me what “Dumbo’s” reaction was to his stud’s defeat. I’m sure his tears are many.
Saw some Good QB Players Today

And plenty of offensive movement and scrambling and running QB's. We are gonna have to step it up offensively.
That makes our NCST loss really suck.

We would be pretty much a lock for playoff if we had won our. Not sure how others feel, but I’d rather not be in the playoff with a team. That doesn’t deserve to be there. We’ve seen what it takes to win a title. We don’t have the team this year to do it.
Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
