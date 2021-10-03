Gottula Raiola Akana Noonan

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago

Class of 2024 QB Dylan Raiola enjoys 'special night' on unofficial visit to Nebraska. The young QB recruit saw a Husker win and caught up with an old friend who happens to be a blue-chip 2023 LB prospect.

Scarlet Nation

Husker legacy Maverick Noonan attends first NU game of season

Class of 2023 outside linebacker and Husker legacy Maverick Noonan attended his first Nebraska home game of this season Saturday to see NU take on the Northwestern Wildcats. He got to witness firsthand Nebraska win in dominant fashion. "Oh, it was pretty good," Noonan stated. "I came with my parents...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Husker legacy Dylan Raiola gets goosebumps at NU night game

Nebraska is still trying to fill out the remainder of the open spots to their football Class of 2022, but many Husker recruitniks are gazing longingly at the potential of Class of 2024 legacy quarterback Dylan Raiola playing in Lincoln when his high school career ends. As most Nebraska fans...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Class of 2024 QB Dylan Raiola enjoys 'special night' on unofficial visit to Nebraska

Dylan Raiola put on a show in an empty Memorial Stadium during a Friday Night Lights camp this summer. He returned to a full stadium and saw a show on Saturday night. The four-star Class of 2024 quarterback prospect and son of former Nebraska offensive line great Dominic Raiola saw the Huskers beat Northwestern 56-7 as one of more than 50 recruits — mostly from the 2023 and 2024 classes — and enjoyed it thoroughly.
NEBRASKA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Three & Out: Nothing tops NU home game, Raiola Q&A and atypical JR Day

This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which recruiting analysts Mike Matya and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball and recruiting. Today in our next installment of "Three and Out" we hit on nothing tops a Husker home game, Dominic Raiola Q&A, and more than...
LINCOLN, NE

