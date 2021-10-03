CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Josh Reed scouting report

By Jerry Meyer
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati first landed an outstanding wing in Daniel Skillings. And now he has a promising wing partner with the program's addition of Josh Reed. At 6-6, Reed, who is out of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy, has a mature lefty game with a whole lot of skill. Explosive athleticism is not one of his assets and he doesn't project at this point as a NBA player. But focus on on Reed's skilled impact on a game, and a player like Patrick Williams of the Chicago Bulls comes to mind.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Cincinnati SF Target Josh Reed to Announce Commitment Friday

Coach Wes Miller has been hot on the recruiting trail lately as the Cincinnati Bearcats officially start the 2021-22 season today with their first practice. After landing Daniel Skillings last week, Coach Miller may be getting another wing this Friday in Pace Academy’s Josh Reed who will make his commitment on October 1st. Reed’s long list of offers include Boston College, Northwestern, Butler, South Carolina, and Georgia.
CINCINNATI, OH
ourcommunitynow.com

Basketball Recruit Josh Reed Commits to Cincinnati

Class of 2022 basketball prospect Josh Reed announced his commitment to the University of Cincinnati on October 1st via Twitter Reed is a three-star rated prospect on 24/7sports.com and had received 14 offers and announced a Top-5 on Aug.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#Pace Academy
basketballinsiders.com

LeBron James celebrates 8-year wedding anniversary with Savannah

Los Angeles Lakers small forward and 17-time All-Star LeBron James celebrated his 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday with his wife, Savannah. From LeBron’s Instagram account, he posted a photo of their 2013 wedding ceremony in San Diego, California. The couple got married on September 14, 2013 at the Capella chapel in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

What Other NFL Coaches Reportedly Think About Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer is two games into his professional football career. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is off to an 0-2 start. Jacksonville opened the season with a blowout loss to the Houston Texans. The Jaguars played a little better in Week 2, but still lost, falling to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
blackchronicle.com

Two WNBA Players Released from Team After Video of Wild Brawl Goes Viral

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
BASKETBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Another Urban Meyer Bar Video Has Surfaced

Urban Meyer apologized on Monday morning for the video that went viral showing the head coach at a bar in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend. The video, which had Meyer trending nationally on Twitter on Saturday, showed the head coach getting danced on by a young woman who was not his wife. Meyer apologized for the video on Monday morning, saying he acted poorly.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant On Scottie Pippen's Defensive Ability: "I Mean, This Guy Was A Genius"

When we remember the Chicago Bulls, of course, the first name that pops into our minds is none other than Michael Jordan. After all, Jordan was the leader of the team for well over a decade. Along with Jordan, there were a bunch of other star players, the most prolific out of them was Scottie Pippen.
NBA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy