A look inside the 2021 Main Street Food Truck Festival

A torrential downpour early in the day did not stop large crowds from flooding into downtown on Saturday for the Main Street Food Truck Festival. Trucks and vendors lined both sides of Main Street from Fourth through Ninth streets and along Capitol Avenue between Louisiana and Rock streets. This is the festival’s 10th year, and organizers added a more environmentally friendly twist by hiring a company out of Northwest Arkansas called Food Loops to sort waste into recyclables. I saw people working at three different recycling stands set up along Capitol Avenue.