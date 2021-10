DeAndre Carter is one of the best returners in the NFL right now. That's not an opinion, either; the facts back it up. The Washington Football Team was not satisfied with its return game in 2020. Players like Danny Johnson and Steven Sims had their moments, but with its kickoff average near the bottom at 20.8 yards per return, it was clear that something needed to change.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO