NHL

Blackhawks Banter: Preseason Highs & Lows, Impressive Newcomers

Blackhawks Banter: Preseason Highs, Lows, Impressive Newcomers
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are so close to the start of the 2021-22 NHL season, and the excitement can be felt all across The Hockey Writers. That includes the Blackhawks Banter crew, who had some preseason hockey games to watch and break down this past week. While there is no need to overreact to the results of exhibition hockey, these games do give us a glimpse at what we can be excited or concerned about heading into the regular season.

Detroit Red Wings win preseason opener vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, in shootout

A traveling Detroit Red Wings roster mostly devoid of big names played like it early, falling behind, 3-1, then rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, on Wednesday in the preseason opener at the United Center in Chicago. One name stood out, though: Veteran Bobby Ryan, who is playing with...
10 things to watch for in tonight’s Chicago Blackhawks preseason opener

The Chicago Blackhawks made it through the first leg of training camp, but many questions are yet to be answered about the makeup of the 2021-22 team. Some answers might crystallize during the preseason opener Wednesday night at the United Center against the Detroit Red Wings. After several major trades...
Jonathan Toews, Blackhawks Fall Short To Red Wings In Preseason Opener

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jonathan Toews and the Blackhawks opened up the preseason Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings. Toews got an assist early on, and Dominic Kubalik got set in front and went five-hole to tie the game at 1 in the first period. In the second period, Brandon Hagel...
Philipp Kurashev
Patrick Kane
Jonathan Toews
Great Lakes / Great Escapes: Blackhawks-Red Wings preseason preview

Our first glimpse at the 2021-22 Chicago Blackhawks arrives on Wednesday night at the United Center with the Detroit Red Wings in town for the preseason opener for both teams. The biggest news ahead of Wednesday’s game is that captain Jonathan Toews is expected to be in the lineup. He hasn’t appeared in a Blackhawks game since Aug. 18, 2020 when Chicago was eliminated from the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Toews had a goal that night in a 4-3 loss.
Blackhawks Banter: Breakout Players, Toews, Kane & More

Welcome to another week of Blackhawks Banter, where our Hockey Writers’ crew debates all things Chicago Blackhawks! We’re pretty excited around here because training camp is in full swing, having started this past Thursday. After what seemed like an endless summer, the players are back on the ice and there’s plenty to talk about! Today our panel of Shaun Filippelli, Brooke LoFurno, Greg Boysen and Gail Kauchak discuss breakout players, managing ice time for the Blackhawks’ veteran stars, and hockey nicknames. Let’s get to it.
Blackhawks at Blues Preseason Preview/GameDay Thread

It started with an episode of CSI: St. Louis. It’s moved on to handshake line shenanigans. The Blues are having fun, and it’s only pre-season. Madness! Pre-season hockey doesn’t even count - someone tell these guys that ASAP. In all seriousness, the team-building is a sight to see, and it’s...
Jonathan Toews Set To Play In Blackhawks First Preseason Game Tonight

Following a full season in 2020-21 where the Blackhawks were without their Captain, Jonathan Toews makes his first appearance back with the club tonight as Chicago prepares to take on the Detroit Red Wings in the first preseason game of the 2021-22 campaign. Here are the full lines and pairings...
Column: Newcomer Tyler Johnson tells the unvarnished truth — that the Chicago Blackhawks need ‘to be a little more sandpaper’

Players and coaches can say the right things about what it takes to win, espouse the right virtues, but sometimes it takes an outsider to cut straight to the heart of the matter. For a moment Monday, Tyler Johnson was that outsider for the Chicago Blackhawks — or at least he was last season, when he was a member of the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning — and his words felt like a shock ...
Jonathan Toews expects to play in the Chicago Blackhawks’ season opener, but admits he was once ‘a little worried, a little panicky’ about his status

The final decision is out of his control, but Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews feels he’s ready to play in Wednesday’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche. “I plan to play, but it’s not my decision, but I don’t think that’s up in the air,” he said Saturday after morning skate. The Hawks played their final preseason game against the Minnesota Wild at the United Center. Toews ...
A Preseason Win From The Dark Ages, Patrick Kane in NHL22, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

The Chicago Blackhawks earned their first win of the preseason last night and almost no one was able to see it. The Blues and Blackhawks played the second of back-to-back preseason games at the home of the Kansas City Mavericks, an ECHL club affiliated with the Stockton Heat in the AHL and the Calgary Flames in the NHL. The Game was held in Independence, Missouri without any TV or radio broadcast available to Blackhawks fans. So what? Is this the mid-2000’s again?
Training Camp Cuts, IceHogs Lose in Overtime, Chicago’s Final Preseason Game, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

We’ve reached the final weekend before the NHL regular season begins for the 2021-22 campaign. We did it! With just one more preseason game to play tonight for the Blackhawks against the Wild, Chicago still has a number of difficult roster decisions to make prior to Monday, when opening night rosters need to be finalized. I’m fascinated to see how things shake out. As I’m sure you are too.
Final Countdown: Blackhawks-Wild preseason preview

The Chicago Blackhawks are back at the United Center on Saturday night to face the Minnesota Wild for their final game of the preseason. The Blackhawks are rolling out what is close to its final lineup against the Wild. The only players of note missing are Alex Nylander — seemingly bound for waivers — and Adam Gaudette, who is still in contention for a final roster spot.
Preseason impressions on Kase, Kampf, Ritchie, Ho-Sang, Bunting, Liljegren & more – MLHS Podcast Episode 29

In this preseason edition of the MLHS Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli provide their thoughts on newcomers Ondrej Kase, Nick Ritchie, Josh Ho-Sang, Michael Bunting, and other impressions on the Maple Leafs’ exhibition season so far. Evaluating preseason games for bubble players vs. veterans (0:50) Ondrej Kase’s skill set,...
Montreal Canadiens: Kaiden Guhle Impresses in Preseason Debut

Montreal Canadiens first round picks over the past number of years have not really lived up to the hype. Some of them were taken later on in the first round so they shouldn’t have had the highest of expectations to begin with, but there was still a long run of first round players that were not able to make a big impact, or any real impact at the NHL level.
Bunting, Liljegren impress in Maple Leafs preseason win over Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs opened their pre-season in good form with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Jake Muzzin, John Tavares, Michael Bunting, and Kurtis Gabriel all scored for the Leafs, with William Nylander leading the way with two primary assists. The Leafs scored on the power play in the first 10 seconds of their first opportunity. Final shots were 32-17, but shots were 25-5 at one point in the second.
