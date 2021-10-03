Blackhawks Banter: Preseason Highs & Lows, Impressive Newcomers

The Chicago Blackhawks earned their first win of the preseason last night and almost no one was able to see it. The Blues and Blackhawks played the second of back-to-back preseason games at the home of the Kansas City Mavericks, an ECHL club affiliated with the Stockton Heat in the AHL and the Calgary Flames in the NHL. The Game was held in Independence, Missouri without any TV or radio broadcast available to Blackhawks fans. So what? Is this the mid-2000’s again?

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO