Texas Auto Show Introduces 2022 Vehicle Lineup at the State Fair of Texas
Buckle up for the 2021 Texas Auto Show! Today's Media Day press conference lineup included big reveals from Ram and Toyota. Since 1913, the auto show has been an important part of the State Fair of Texas, and the Fair is proud to continually provide an engaging environment where manufacturers can interact with consumers through displays and experiences. Whether you're a diehard car fanatic or you just like to look around at the newest models, this event is the ultimate destination for all things auto. Highlights from each manufacturer featured at today's press conference can be found below.
